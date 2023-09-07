EKU expands medicine scholarship to better serve rural Ky.

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky announced an expansion of the Rural Medicine Scholarship.

The endowment helps grow the number of frontline healthcare workers in the Eastern region of the state, increase access to care and improve health outcomes for more Kentuckians.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship has grown substantially, now totaling nearly $300,000.

The expansion not only enriches EKU’s Health Science program but also empowers students to provide care in underserved, rural communities.

“Having those healthcare services in our local communities is critically important. It is a foundation in part of having a great community is having the availability of great healthcare and that comes from having amazing students who graduate from these programs and go out and make a difference every day,” said President David McFaddin.

The recipients of the 2023 Anthem Rural Medicine Scholarship are Jennifer Lee Venites, Kasi Nikole Hubbard Smith, Kayla Renee Purvis and Julia Taylor.