EKU drops series opener to Lipscomb

Lipscomb takes game one from EKU winning 7-2

Courtesy: EKU Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (EKU Sports) – Eastern Kentucky University’s baseball team grabbed a quick lead, but Lipscomb University scored seven unanswered in a 7-2 win on Friday in the opener of a three-game ASUN Conference series at Ken Dugan Field.

The Colonels (21-9, 8-2 ASUN) drew first blood on Kendal Ewell’s RBI double in the top of the first inning. Two batters later, Ewell scored on a single from Will King to make it 2-0.

Two batters into the second inning, Lipscomb (16-14, 5-5 ASUN) tied it with one swing of the bat. Rudy Maxwell sent a 1-0 pitch over the wall in center field to make it a 2-2 game. The Bisons pulled ahead by two in the bottom of the fourth on a double down the left field line from Trace Willhoite and a sacrifice fly off the bat of John Shields.

Ewell had a 2-for-4 game with a run and an RBI. Max Williams went 2-for-4 with a run.

Lipscomb starter Michael Dunkelberger (4-1) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Maxwell finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Willhoite had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.