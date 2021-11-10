EKU defenses clamps down, Colonels run to 93-63 win over Georgetown

EKU shoots 57 percent from the field, holds Tigers under 40%

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky scored 55 first-half points and never looked back as the Colonels defeated Georgetown, 93-63, in the season opener in McBrayer Arena on Tuesday night.

EKU (1-0) led 10-9 before knocking down a trio of three-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor to go up 19-12. Out of the under-12 media timeout, DaShawn Jackson drained a pair of trifectas on his first two career shot attempts to highlight a 17-1 run that gave the Colonels a 38-18 lead with 7:28 left in the first half. Russhard Cruickshank’s layup at the buzzer gave Eastern Kentucky a 55-29 advantage at halftime.

Eastern’s pressure defense slowed down Georgetown’s up-tempo game and forced turnovers and difficult shots, often leading to open shots or fast-break points for the Colonels.

The Colonels opened the second half with eight consecutive points and held Georgetown scoreless until the 16:26 mark. The Tigers (3-1) never pulled within 28 in the final stanza as EKU cruised to a 30-point victory.

Cooper Robb finished with a career-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, going 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Michael Moreno scored 15 points and led the Colonels with nine rebounds. Tariq Balogun contributed 11 points on the night. In his first game as a Colonel, Braxton Beverly scored nine points and dished a team-high seven assists.

Kyran Jones scored 19 to lead Georgetown.

Eastern Kentucky shot 66.7 percent (22-for-33) in the first half and 56.7 percent for the game. The Colonels connected 14 of their 33 three-point attempts and assisted on 19 of their 38 field goals. Both teams pulled down 35 rebounds.

EKU returns to action Thursday night with an 8:00 p.m. home contest against Ohio Valley.