EKU defense key as Colonels basketball downs Albany

Visitors hit just four baskets in final 11 minutes

RICHMOND, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky used 15 points from Michael Moreno and 12 points from Cooper Robb to notch a 77-64 victory over Albany on Saturday night in McBrayer Arena.

The Colonels (4-1) used eight consecutive points by Moreno to help put the game out of reach in the second half.

Leading by nine with 7:28 to go, EKU went up 66-54 on a three-pointer from Moreno. After an Albany turnover, Moreno buried a jumper to give the Eastern Kentucky its largest lead of the night at 68-54 with 6:46 remaining. The Colonels led by double-digits the rest of the way as the sophomore tacked on a free throw and a layup to complete his eight-point run.

EKU’s defense held Albany to just four made field goals over the game’s final 11 minutes. Jannson Williams led the Colonels with three blocks and matched Moreno with seven rebounds. Devontae Blanton netted 11 points and dished a team-high five assists. Eastern Kentucky won the battle of the boards, 40-31.

The Colonels return to action Monday night as EKU welcomes Eastern Illinois to Richmond for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.