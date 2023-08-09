EKU campus to be featured in movie; student given special production assistant role

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eastern Kentucky University’s campus will soon be featured in a movie — and over 2,400 students signed up to be extras. One of those students, however, was noticed for going above and beyond — and was given a special assignment.

Sophomore Samiera Brown started as one of the 2,400 extras on the film set. After “noticing her eagerness by showing up every day and staying into the night,” Brown was asked to be a production assistant. She assisted the production crew in making and moving sets and helped with wardrobe, makeup and any other needs for the main crew.

She’s an aspiring actress, director and scriptwriter.

“The film that has been brought to EKU has most importantly taught me how to be motivated in areas of your life even when there’s no motivation around you and you don’t see opportunities to reach your dreams,” she said in a press release.

Crews were on EKU’s campus from July 10-26 filming. Scenes of North Hall, Case Dining Hall, Powell Building, Coates Building, Sullivan Hall, Arlington, the Ravine and the Taylor Fork Ecological Area will be featured in the movie.

A release date has not yet been set.