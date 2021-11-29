EKU basketball’s Williams named ASUN Newcomer of the Week

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University senior forward Jannson Williams was chosen as the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday from its Atlanta headquarters.

In three games last week, Williams averaged 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.33 blocks per game. He shot 52 percent from the field, 50 percent (9-for-18) from three-point range and connected on 74 percent at the free throw line.

In a win over Eastern Illinois on Monday, Williams recorded his second double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked six shots. The 6-foot-9, 221-pound transfer from Marshall scored a season-high 22 points at West Virginia on Friday. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Williams finished the week with 15 points, six rebounds and five blocks at Radford on Sunday.

Williams is eighth in the ASUN this season in scoring (13.6 ppg), tied for fourth in rebounding (6.7 rpg), second in blocks (2.9 bpg) and 17th in field goal percentage (50.8 percent).

The Colonels will return to action on Saturday when they play at Western Kentucky.