EKU basketball teams up with Toys for Tots

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University’s basketball programs have officially partnered with Toys for Tots leading up to the holiday season, securing donation locations at the main entrance to McBrayer Arena on the concourse.

Across the next four weeks, the Toys for Tots donation bins will be available at every home basketball game beginning with the men’s & women’s doubleheader against Eastern Illinois and Union College on Monday, Nov. 22 and closing with the men’s & women’s doubleheader on Dec. 18.

For each toy donated a ticket stub will be entered for a grand prize announced on Dec. 18. The package will include exclusive EKU gear plus additional items from the athletics department.

The Toys for Tots bins will only be available during the following games:

Men’s Basketball

11/22 vs. Eastern Illinois

12/11 vs. Marshall

12/15 vs. Midway

12/18 vs. Northern Kentucky

Women’s Basketball

11/22 vs. Union

11/27 vs. Xavier

12/9 vs. Chattanooga

12/18 vs. Pikeville

Visitors can donate new, unwrapped toys preferably around the $10 or above price range. Toys for Tots’ guidelines stated that books are a prime gift.

Used toys are not allowed to be donated. Additionally, toys that look like realistic weapons, toys with candy or food and toys with chemicals such as experimental labs, acid, and crystal projects cannot be donated.

Children ages 0 to 14-years old are eligible to receive toys.