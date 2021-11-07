EKU basketball opens season against high-powered Georgetown

Tigers enter game 3-0

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history, and facing high expectations for 2021-22, the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team will begin the season Tuesday against Georgetown College at McBrayer Arena.

The game will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– EKU is 26-8 all-time against Georgetown College and has won 15 in a row against the Tigers.

– The two teams met for an exhibition game on Nov. 3, 2017, but this will mark the first regular season meeting since Dec. 1, 1960 when Eastern Kentucky opened the season with a 71-63 victory over the Tigers in Richmond.

THE COLONELS

– Eastern Kentucky went 22-7 last season and 15-5 in conference play. It was the most conference wins in a season for the Colonels and tied for the third most overall wins in program history.

– Braxton Beverly was chosen to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team as selected by the league’s head coaches.

– EKU was picked to win the ASUN this season by College Sports Madness and CBS Sports.

– The Colonels led the nation in steals last season with an average of 10.3 per game. EKU was second in the country in turnover margin (+6.3) and second in turnovers forced per game (19.14).

– In voting by fans across the conference, Cooper Robb was voted as the ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Michael Moreno was voted as the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year.

– Eastern Kentucky was 16-1 last season when scoring 80 or more points. The Colonels are 33-10 under head coach A.W. Hamilton when scoring 80-plus.

– Moreno has grabbed at least one rebound in 61 straight games.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– Georgetown College is off to a 3-0 start this season. The Tigers eclipsed the 100-point plateau in their first two games, beating Kentucky Christian 103-68 and Miami University Middletown 113-68. GC beat Midway, 78-55, on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

– GC is averaging 98 points per game and allowing 64 through three contests. The Tigers have hit on 48 percent of their shots from the field, but just 33 percent from 3-point range.

– Freshman guard Derrin Boyd leads the team with an average of 22.3 points per game. The 6-foot-4 Caldwell County High School grad has made 55 percent of his shots from the field (24-for-44) but only 7-of-20 from behind the 3-point arc. That means he has made 17-of-24 (71 percent) from inside the arc. Boyd is also 12-of-13 at the free throw line.

– Kyran Jones is second on the team with an average of 17.3 points per game and leads the squad with 14.7 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward from Bowling Green has made 61 percent of his shots from the field (20-of-33).

– Defensively, Georgetown College has held its opponents to 36 percent shooting from the field and 26 percent from long distance.

– Tiger opponents are averaging 17 turnovers per game, while GC has turned it over 11 times per contest.