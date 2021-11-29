EKU announces first-ever ASUN conference baseball schedule

Will play 30 conference games

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University announced its first-ever ASUN Conference baseball schedule on Monday.

All 12 ASUN baseball programs will play a 30-game conference slate. Each team will play the members of its own division in a pair of home and home 3-game series over 10 weeks of play.

As a member of the West Division, EKU’s conference opponents will be Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb and North Alabama.

The ASUN East Division consists of Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, North Florida and Stetson.

The Colonels open conference play on Friday, March 18 at North Alabama. The first ASUN home series is scheduled for March 25-27 against in-state rival Bellarmine. EKU will travel to Jacksonville State for three on April 1-3. A second straight road series is set for April 8-10 at Lipscomb. The first half of the conference slate ends with Central Arkansas coming to Earle Combs Stadium on April 14-16.

EKU stays at Combs Stadium the following weekend, April 22-24, to host North Alabama. The Colonels make the trip to Louisville to play at Bellarmine on April 29-May 1. Jacksonville State comes to Richmond May 6-8. The final home conference series is set for May 13-15 against Lipscomb. Eastern Kentucky will conclude the regular season with a 3-game set at Central Arkansas May 19-21.