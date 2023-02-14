Eggs 70% more expensive than a year ago

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Egg prices are still going up at the grocery store.

In fact, they’ve soared more than 70 percent over the past year.

In January, eggs were 8.5 percent more expensive than in December.

That’s according to government inflation data released Tuesday.

Higher production costs and a deadly avian flu outbreak are partly to blame for the high cost of eggs.

But some egg producers are raking in high profits amidst the turmoil, sparking demands for a federal investigation into possible price gouging.

Wholesale egg prices have fallen since hitting a record peak in December but companies are still charging record prices at the grocery store.