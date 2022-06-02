Effort underway to get father of Texas shooting victim out of Kentucky prison to attend funeral

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the funerals continue daily for the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, there is an effort underway to get the father of one of the victim’s to be released from a federal prison in McCreary County to attend his daughter’s funeral.

Reportedly 46-year old Eli Torres was denied a ‘compassionate release’ from prison. His 10-year old daughter, Eliahana Cruz Torres, was one of the 19 children killed in the massacre.

Torres is in prison for drug trafficking and conspiracy, according to federal prison records. He was convicted in Del Rio, Texas in 2013. He is scheduled to be released in February 2033, according to federal prison records.

When Democratic State Representative Attica Scott, of Louisville, learned of the funeral attendance denial, she sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asking for their help.

The push for Torres’ release has gained traction on social media with others getting involved.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons would not confirm Torres’ compassionate release was denied, citing safety and security reasons.