EEOC rules Bell County school district discriminated against two women

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Eastern Kentucky school district discriminated against two women applicants when it hired a man to a principal post last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled.

In determination letters obtained by WTVQ ABC 36 News, the EEOC ruled Bell County violated its own policies and state rules when it hired Matthew Gann to be principal at the Bell County Area Technical Center.

In October 2020, the district interviewed two women, both who had principal certifications, and Gann, who did not have his. Gann was hired.

Ironically, one of the women previously was turned down for another job because she wasn’t properly certified. Mediation talks recently failed, clearing the way for the women to sue the district for discrimination.