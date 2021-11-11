Eddyville woman killed in single-car crash

53-year old Amy Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a single-car crash in Lyon County.

Investigators say 53-year old Amy S. Phelps, of Eddyville, was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre west on KY 730 around 1:00 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the car went off the road, hit a culvert, an embankment and overturned.

KSP says Phelps wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Derek Scott.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County EMS, Eddyville Fire Department, and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office.