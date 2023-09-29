Eddie the Eagle teaches kids about gun safety

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Stop, don’t touch, run away and tell a grown up. Those are the steps the Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program teaches kids if they ever come in contact with a gun.

The Eddie Eagle GunSafe program is now expanding to Laurel County schools to educate children on gun safety.

Before Eddie the Eagle made his way to Laurel County, he trained more than 2,500 students in the Knox County School District.

Chief of Police for the Laurel County School District, Dan Smoot, says “Statistically, these are the kids that are getting killed at home, so these are the kids we focus on and we try to reach.”

Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program’s mission is to educate children with a simple jingle: stop, don’t touch, run away, tell a grown up.

“This message is so important because I truly believe that it can save lives, and specifically the lives of children in our community,” Jara Burkhart with St. Joseph London said.