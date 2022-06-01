Economic development project set to begin in Estill County

The groundbreaking will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A groundbreaking will be held for a new multi-use tourist attraction and economic development project in Irvine.

According to a press release, state and federal officials, along with industry leaders will gather at the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation. The project integrates the region’s history, natural beauty, and culture in a 45-acre rail-centered campus.

