Economic development conference dives into state’s unprecedented economic activity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky economic development experts have more to talk about than just about any time in history.

Coming off a week when the state topped $10 billion in announced economic investment, that’s just the beginning. That was the message Tuesday, Nov. 2, from Gov. Andy Beshear at the Kentucky Association of Economic Development Conference in Lexington.

For industry and job recruiters, it’s about opportunities and building on the momentum.

“I honestly think we just need to get our brand out there better so now that we are announcing these new positive projects, I think we will have more ears and eyes upon us and I think we need to be prepared for new jobs and new projects coming to us,” said Gina Greathouse, Executive Vice President of Economic Development at Commerce Lexington.

The conference continues Wednesday, Nov. 3 with more discussions about how communities can cooperate to attract new jobs.