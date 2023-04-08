Eckert’s Orchard wraps Easter Egg-Citement event

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Eckert’s Orchard wrapped up its first event of the new season Saturday with its 4th annual Easter Egg-citment.

The event was stretched over two weekends of family fun and included Easter egg hunts, face painting, seed planting, tractor rides, petting zoos, and getting pictures taken with the Easter bunny.

All of this is leading up to the Orchard’s official opening day on April 28th, with hours returning from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. Tuesday through Sunday.

“It’s been a great event, even though its been spring break week for a lot of folks. It has brought them out and it’s just a fun event. Its the first event that we have on the farm for the year, just to get to see people back on the farm after it being closed all winter, so we’re excited to have people back here during our Easter event,” says Megan Fields, the farm manager of Eckert’s Orchard.

Fields says U-pick strawberries are coming up in a few weeks, and blackberry season won’t be far behind.

You can find out more about Eckert’s here.