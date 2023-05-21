Eckert’s Orchard Strawberry Fest wraps up

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles wrapped up its first weekend of the annual Strawberry Fest today.

It was a weekend of tasty treats, tractor rides, a petting zoo, children’s activities, and of course, strawberries.

Families could take part in “pick your own” strawberries in the fields and buy strawberry-based yogurt and cider.

“Oh my goodness, we had a bumper crop as far as strawberries go. When you come out to the festival to pick, we’ll have ‘pick your own’ through next Saturday. We got a little train that’s going this weekend and next weekend. We’ll have food trucks next weekend and live music as well,” says Megan Fields of Eckert’s.

If you missed this weekend’s festival, the orchard is planning a Memorial Day Festival next week. It’ll open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.