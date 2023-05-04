Eckert’s Orchard pick-your-own strawberries season returns

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eckert’s Orchard’s pick-your-own strawberries season is returning this weekend.

The family farm in Versailles will open its fields so you can pick strawberries beginning Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“With the changing temperatures these past few months, our farmers were hard at work preserving our strawberries for this year,” said President Chris Eckert. “Their determination and effort made this Pick-Your-Own season happen and we are excited to celebrate with the return of the Strawberry Festival.”

Tickets and reservations are available now. Head here for more, including pricing: https://versailles.eckerts.com/#/event-details/field-access-versailles-orchard

And the farm’s Strawberry Festival returns the weekend of May 20-21.

Eckert’s is officially open for the entire season and will be open every day except Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.