Eckert’s Orchard holds Peach Party and Vendor Fair

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles held its’ first ever Peach Party and Vendor Fair Saturday.

The event included thirty different local vendors, live music, and taco trucks. There were also peaches and cream cake desserts and fresh peaches.

Peach-picking was not available this year, however, due to winter damage. But farm manager Megan Fields says that didn’t stop the farm from getting a little help.

“The good thing is that we are part of a large family farm. So a lot of our farms are in the state of Illinois, in southern Illinois right outside of St. Louis, and they grow 400 acres of peaches. And so we are able to be able to provide peaches for our community, using the same farming practices that we use right here in Versailles,” says Fields.

Eckert’s is also planning a class on July 27th, where organizers will show you how to make peach jams using fresh, homegrown peaches.