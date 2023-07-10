Eckert’s Orchard gears up for annual Blackberry Festival

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Eckert’s Orchard is getting ready for blackberry season.

The orchard, located in Versailles, is planning its’ Blackberrry Festival. The festival is set for July 22nd and 23rd.

Organizers say there will be lots of fresh blackberries to pick, live music, food trucks, and special blackberry-based desserts.

Farm manager Megan Fields says she hopes the event helps bring everyone out for some summer treats and family-friendly activities.

“i just love when people are able to come out and visit the farm, and actually get to pick their own fruit to take it home. It’s just so important that people see and know where their food is coming from and so thats what we hope. And we’re feeding the community too, which is really cool. Something that is a good quality product,” says Fields.

Doors open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. each day.

