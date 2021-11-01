Eckert’s Orchard closes out the 2021 season

Halloween festivities closed out Eckert's Orchard.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eckert’s Orchard celebrated its final day of the season until May 2022. Regular activities like picking your own apples or pumpkins, as well as the hay and wagon rides were still going on, but in the holiday spirit, kids were able to trick or treat around the farm and have their costumes displayed in a parade.

“We have people that come around from surrounding counties as well as Versailles, and they come out to trick or treat and have fun, you know catch a break in the weather, we’ve had crappy weather the past couple days, so finally get out and you couldn’t ask for better weather on trick or treat,” says Jeremy Noe from Eckert’s Orchard.

Eckert’s says this was only its second year of Halloween festivities aside from its haunted hay ride, but hopes to continue these in the future.