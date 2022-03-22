Eckert’s Orchard announces the return of Easter activities on the farm

Celebrations include Easter egg hunts, cookie decorating, tractor rides and more at the Versailles farm starting April 9

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) —Eckert’s Orchard the family farm in Versailles, KY (1396 Pinckard Pike, Versailles, KY 40383), announces the return of its annual Easter Egg-Citement celebrations at the farm. The two weekends leading up to Easter (April 9-10 and April 16), from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests can celebrate the spring holiday with Easter Egg Hunts, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, a tractor ride around the farm and more. Eckert’s will be in full Easter spirit with decorations throughout the farm. Tickets for the Easter Egg Hunt cost $15 per child. Guests can secure their tickets and learn more about the event on Eckert’s website.

“Easter Egg-Citement marks the reopening of the Versailles Farm for the season, so it’s highly anticipated for all of our guests as well as our staff,” says Megan Fields, Eckert’s Orchard Farm Manager. “For the return of the season, we’ve gone all out to offer fun for the whole family with animals for petting, tractor rides around the farm, a seed to plant and take home, cookie decorating and a free photo scene to take your own photos!”

Tickets are limited, so it’s recommended that guests reserve their spots online before the event. For more information about Eckert’s or Easter Egg-Citement, visit eckerts.com/location/versailles-orchard/ or follow Eckert’s Orchard on Instagram and Facebook.