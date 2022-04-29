Eckert’s Orchard and Farm reopens for season

Pick your own fruit and enjoy 20% off all purchases made on opening weekend

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Strawberry Festival celebrations have officially begun in Woodford County as Eckert’s Orchard and Farm reopened to the public Friday for the season.

Throughout the season, guests can enjoy Pick-Your-Own strawberries (beginning in early to mid-May), blackberries (June), peaches (July – mid-August) and apples (mid-August) in the orchards. Reservations will be required, and time slots must be purchased in advance online here.

Eckert’s will be offering 20% off all purchases made on opening weekend with the coupon HERE from Friday, April 29 through Friday, May 6.

You can make a reservation and find more information about Eckert’s HERE.

The farm’s highly anticipated Strawberry Festival returns on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 and continues the following weekend on May 21-22. Eckert’s Strawberry Festival offers outdoor family fun for guests of all ages including, live music, a petting zoo, and specialty offerings such as homemade bakery items, including famous Apple Cider Donuts, local jams, salsas and honey at the Country Store. Guests can stay up to date with Eckert’s most current crop information on Eckert’s website and by following the orchard on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to activities on the farm, Eckert’s has partnered with several local restaurants to offer dishes with Eckert’s fresh produce throughout the 2022 Pick-Your-Own season, beginning with strawberries in early-to-mid May.

“We always look forward to opening our doors for the season, and this year is extra special because we partnered with local restaurants and their culinary teams to create limited-time dishes on their menus, utilizing the pick-your-own produce. Look to our restaurant partners for specialty desserts, teas, cocktails and more,” says Eckert’s Orchard Farm Manager Megan Fields.

Each of Eckert’s Orchard’s restaurant partners will create a seasonal, limited-time special with Eckert’s in-season, pick-your-own crop. Eckert’s partners include:

Missy’s Pie Shop (502 E High St, Lexington, KY 40502): Strawberry season

Whiskey Bear Neighborhood Bourbon Bar and Bottle Shop (262 N Limestone Lexington KY 40507): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Doodle’s Breakfast and Lunch (262 N Limestone Lexington KY 40507): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Spark Community Café (175 N. Main St., Versailles, KY 40383): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

The Kentucky Castle (230 Pisgah Pike Versailles KY 40383): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen (1781 Sharkey Way Suite 115 Lexington KY 40511; 113 N. Broadway Lexington KY 40507; 2200 War Admiral Way Lexington KY 40509; 3735 Palomar Centre Drive Suite 180 Lexington KY 40513): Strawberry, blackberry and peach seasons

Zim’s Café (215 W Main St UNIT 25, Lexington, KY 40507): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Sutton’s Italian Restaurant (110 N. Locust Hill Dr. Lexington, KY 40509): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Rolling Oven Taproom (140 Court Street Versailles, KY 40383): Strawberry, blackberry, peach and apple seasons

Amsden Coffee Shop (151 S Main St, Versailles, KY 40383): Strawberry, blackberry and peach seasons

Eckert’s will launch the Pick-Your-Own season in early-to-mid May with strawberries. When strawberries are available, guests can visit Eckert’s strawberry fields to pick the fresh fruit Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $3 per person (children under 2 years old are free). Eckert’s encourages guests to reserve pick-your-own tickets in advance on Eckert’s website.

The orchard is located at 1396 Pinckard Pike in Versailles.