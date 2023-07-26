Eckert’s, Evans orchards ready for a blooming sunflower season

GEORGETOWN/VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two local orchards are ready to kick off a blooming sunflower season with multiple days filled with activities.

In Versailles, family-farm Eckert’s Orchard will begin its festivities with a Sunflower Trail opening on Friday. Guests can see 5-feet high sunflowers and a cut-your-own sunflowers to take home experience.

The trail is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets cost $9 a person and include field and playground access. The ticket also includes access to the orchard’s vine-grown blackberries.

Head here for more information: Eckert’s Orchard website.

In Georgetown, Evans Orchard and Cider Mill will begin its festivities for sunflower season beginning Saturday, Aug. 5, and running through the 19th.

Sunflowers fields will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

On Aug. 5 and 12, the fields will be open until 9 p.m. for extended night hours.

Aug. 5 will be Evans’ festival, which will include 70 vendors.

Admission is $10 and includes a wagon ride to the field and play area/barnyard entry.

Cut-your-own blooms are $2 per bloom or a bucket for $20.

Head here for more information: Evans Orchard website.