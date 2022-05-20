Eastern Ky high school mock trial team wins National Championship

The Montgomery County High School team were crowned the winners on Derby day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rich Strike wasn’t the only underdog to win big on Derby Day.

The Montgomery County High School Mock Trial Team won the National High School Mock Trial Championship the same day in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

“They are just, they work so hard and deserve every bit of accolade we can heap upon their little heads. They just worked and worked and worked and they were fearless and never backed down. I can’t even put into words how proud we are of all of these kids,” said Assistant Coach Elizabeth Davis.

Mock trial is exactly what it sounds like: it’s a fictitious jury trial, where students play the roles of attorneys and witnesses. According to Davis, it can help with critical thinking and public speaking skills.

The team went up against 40 state champions from across the country, winning against some of the most prestigious schools in the country with mock trial teams.

“At that moment, I think I had ringing in my ears for like three days straight. We were in this little tiny classroom all huddled together. It was insane. I think our coach jumped over a table at one point. It’s all really a blur just because of how crazy everyone went,” said junior Brooks Pinney.

The team consists of only seven students, about half the size of a typical mock trial team, they say they’re all very close, and credit that to their incredible teamwork.

“We’ve always been very close and I feel like what got us to this level, being able to win Nationals, was us being so close and being able to talk to each other about anything,” said senior Sydney Harris.

This is Kentucky’s first time in the championship round and first national title, and the team says they’re not finished winning yet.

Montgomery County High School Mock Trial team members:

Maddie Brother, Caleb Cannoy, Bryce Charles, Ollie Fegenbush, Shayna Garrett, Sydney Harris, and Brooks Pinney.

Assisting Head Coach Ryan Allison are Assistant Coach Elizabeth Davis and the faculty sponsor, Montgomery County High School teacher Jamie Allison.