Eastern Ky. family helps break ground on their new home in Letcher Co.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear and an Eastern Kentucky family joined together in Letcher County Monday to break ground on the family’s new home following last July’s flooding.

The Adams family’s new home will be partially funded by Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. $75,000 is going to the home for building materials, according to Beshear. It’s part of the $600,000 from the relief fund that he said would be committed to building eight new homes in partnership with the Housing Development Alliance and HOMES, Inc.

Construction is set to start next week.

Rulah Adams, a lifelong Letcher County resident, and his wife, Nancy, will live in the home with their son, Donnie.

“On behalf of our family, we’re so thankful for organizations like HOMES who helped put this together to help my father Rulah Adams, who lost his home in the July flood,” said Donnie Adams. “We really appreciate the state for providing the funding and the work that HOMES Inc. is doing to help flood survivors.”

The Adams’ have been staying with family in Georgetown ever since their home was destroyed by the flooding.