Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update.

The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties.

One person is still missing, Beshear reminded. Vanessa Baker, of Lost Creek, was last seen at her home in the area of Lower River Caney Road. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.