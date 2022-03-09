Eastern Kentucky defeats Western Kentucky at home

EKU baseball defeated WKU 6-4.

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics)– Logan Thomason had four hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team to a 6-4 win over Western Kentucky University on Tuesday at Earle Combs Stadium.

The Colonels jumped out 1-0 on Will King’s lead-off home run in the bottom of the second. It was his third of the season. An RBI double down the left field line by Thomason and a run scoring single off King’s bat in the third extended the lead to 3-0.

A two-out, two-run single in the top of the fourth from Matthew Meyer capped a 3-runn inning and allowed WKU to tie the game 3-3.

Eastern Kentucky took the lead for good in the fifth. Thomason started the inning with a double and then scored two batters later when Charlie Ludwick singled up the middle. With two outs and Ludwick still on first, Ron Franklin Jr. tripled to left center to make it 5-3.

Thomason’s third hit of the game was an RBI single in the sixth to extend the lead to three, 6-3. The junior shortstop finished 4-for-5. King went 2-for-5 with a run and two driven in.

The Hilltoppers scored one in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out, but a double play ended the threat.

Jordan Fox (1-0) earned the win after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Will Brian earned his fourth save of the season. He pitched the final one and one-third innings without allowing a hit and striking out two.

Meyer went 2-for-5 with the two RBIs for WKU. Andrew Delaney had three hits and scored a run.

The Colonels are scheduled to play at Marshall on Wednesday at 2 p.m.