East Vine Street traffic pattern to change in Downtown Lexington

The change is being made to balance traffic flow between Quality Street and East Main Street



East Vine Street traffic pattern change 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Traffic patterns will change on East Vine Street following completion of the Town Branch Commons Trail construction in the area, according to Lexington City officials. The change is being made to balance traffic flow between Quality Street and East Main Street. The Town Branch Commons Trail will soon be substantially complete along East Vine Street, followed by paving work. Paving will take place in the evening.

According to the city, paving work on Vine Street, between Quality Street and East Main Street, is expected to begin the week of May 16, and last 2-3 weeks. The right hand lane of East Vine Street will remain closed between Quality Street and Grand Boulevard through mid-June. When all lanes re-open in June, overhead signage will be in place to help guide drivers into correct outbound lanes. East Vine Street will still be three lanes, with the far right lane ending at Old Vine Street. After passing Old Vine Street, a third lane is added on the left side of the road, heading outbound onto Midland Avenue.

City officials say after evaluation by a traffic engineering consultant, it was recognized that half of the traffic on East Vine Street was in the far right lane, causing significant lane shifts and backups. The new design will balance traffic across all three lanes and should be safer by reducing lane shifts between Old Vine Street and East Main Street.