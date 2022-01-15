East Jessamine students hold mattress fundraiser to benefit band programs

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – East Jessamine high school and middle school band members spent their Saturday raising money for their programs.

The school’s band programs partnered with Nicholasville business Wildcat Mattress for a mattress sale with special discounts. Mattresses, pillow, candles, and blankets were all on sale for the event.

All proceeds raised are helping the band students meet several needs.

“We’re able to raise a good chunk of money for travel expenses, new instruments, new music, that sort of thing for the kids in a one day event,” said Robert Workman, general manager of Wildcat Mattress. “So it’s nice. Parents, teachers can come out, and help support these guys. And anything they purchase we’re donating to that cause.”

If you weren’t able to be there, Wildcat Mattress is continuing the sale at it’s store location through the end of the month. It is located at 2040 Lexington Road in Nicholasville.