East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler.

East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school.

Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that evening was canceled.

According to the district, the school will have support in place for students and says “We are here for our jaguars and we will lean on one another as we remember Jacoby.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.