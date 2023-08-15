East Jessamine High School mourning loss of student

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The East Jessamine community is mourning the death of a student who passed away over the weekend.

“Joseph [Seagraves] passed away this weekend and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” a letter from Principal Chris Hawboldt said to parents.

Counselors were available at school Monday and additional resources are still available to students who may need extra help; you’re asked to contact the school office or one of the counselors for help.

The East Jessamine Jaguars Football team held a special gathering time to grieve and “heal together” yesterday as well.

The football will hold “some sort of practice” today from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Below is the full letter from Hawboldt:

“Dear East Jessamine High School Family,

It is with deep sadness that I share news about the death of one of our

students, Joseph Seagraves. Joseph passed away this weekend and our

thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Our priority is to ensure that our students are supported with whatever

assistance that they need. A team of counselors will be available to meet

with students individually and in groups beginning today, August 14. This

loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire

school, especially our students. We encourage students to discuss their

concerns with our counselors and other staff members who will provide help

as students work through their emotions related to this loss or any other

challenge that they may be experiencing. Additional resources are available

for parents who would like to learn more about how to support their child

during this time. Please contact the school office or one of our counselors to

request this information and/or if you feel that your child is having difficulty

and needs additional assistance.

Our school is a family and at times such as this, it’s important to look out for

each other and support one another. We wish comfort and healing for

Joseph’s loved ones and for our school community. Please reach out to me

or to our counselors if you need anything at all.”