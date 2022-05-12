Early voters head to Kroger Field to cast their votes before Tuesday’s election

The primary election is underway and voters are heading to Kroger Field Thursday Friday and Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Early voting for the state’s primary election kicked off this week as Kentuckians began casting their ballots on Thursday morning.

Thanks to a bi-partisan election measure passed by state lawmakers, voters can cast ballots with no excuse needed on Friday and Saturday, ahead of Tuesday’s election.

According to poll workers at Kroger Field, about 300-400 people cast a ballot Thursday. With more poll workers and booths this year, things have run faster and more smoothly.

The three days of early in-person voting will become a bluegrass state staple following passage of the 2021 legislation. According to early voter Melinda Bellville, the process was not only quick and easy but also important.

“I think its not important enough to a lot of people because even though this is a may primary we are still choosing our mayor we are choosing candidates for our council, but I insist on having the tiny little voice they give me,” Melinda Belville, an early voter.

The primary will determine each party’s lineup of candidates for the November general election.