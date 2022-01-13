Early-morning suspicious vehicle check leads to pair of arrests

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were charged early Thursday morning drug possession charges in Laurel County.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett arrested 35-year-old Sammy Bowling, of Joe Morgan Road in London, and 35-year-old Bryan Wineberry, of Rebecca Lane in London, at about 12:30 a.m. in a business parking lot about three miles east of London following a drug investigation on occupants of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

During the investigation, Bowling, the driver, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, and several used plastic bags. Wineberry, the passenger, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, a used hypodermic syringe, a scale weight, and several unused distribution bags, Root stated.

Bowling is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Wineberry is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and probation violation regarding charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.