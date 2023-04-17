E. Stephen Hein Florist shop closing after over 3 decades in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — E. Stephen Hein Florist & Party Productions is closing after over three decades in downtown Lexington.

The store’s owner, Steve Hein, announced on Facebook in mid-March that he’ll be retiring and his last day in business is June 30.

“It has been an amazing 40 years in business with amazing clients who have become more like friends over the years. We are looking forward to the future, whatever it may bring. 💐,” the Facebook post read.

Hein opened his business in Lexington in 1987 in the Wellington Arms after moving to the city from Evansville, Indiana, according to his website.

Everything in the store is between 50-75 percent off in anticipation of the closure.

The store is located at 380 East Second Street.