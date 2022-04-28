DV8 hosts employer engagement forum to encourage hiring ‘second-chance’ employees

DV8 Kitchen staffs those in recovery or out-of-jail and hopes to inspire others to do the same

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – DV8 Kitchen in Lexington hires those in recovery or out of jail looking for their ‘second chance’. Thursday, the restaurant is holding an engagement forum for businesses to encourage others to follow their lead.

DV8 says its employer engagement forum will show businesses the benefits of using second-chance employees and help debunk some of the common misconceptions around hiring them – like not being allowed by HR or for insurance reasons.

DV8 says people looking for a second chance are just that, people. DV8 warns against letting bias against these people stop you from hiring them.

“What we don’t have is a lot of folks that want to employ people in a second-chance position. So the supply, the supply is fine but the demand is rough,” says Rob Perez, owner of DV8 Kitchen. “We’re trying to convince other employers to try to help out as a second-chance or transitional employee.”

The employer forum will be Thursday afternoon from 3-5 at DV8 Kitchen/867 South Broadway. The KY Reentry Resource Guide says this course qualifies for 2 SHRM PDC hours.