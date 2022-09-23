Dustin Howard named new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools was named Friday.

Dustin Howard, who most recently served as CCPS assistant superintendent/chief academic officer and principal of Robert D. Campbell Middle School for eight years, will begin as superintendent immediately.

Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Centre College, an M.S. in educational psychology from the University of Kentucky, an M.A. in instructional leadership from Eastern Kentucky University, a Specialist in Education Degree (Ed.S) from UK and completed his superintendent certification at Asbury University.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead the students, staff and community of Clark County Public Schools. I’m a firm believer in giving our kids an opportunity for success in our school system and then beyond high school. I truly love this community and look forward to serving,” said Howard.

He and his wife, Rachael, have been married for 21 years. They have two children, Jones and Bailey.