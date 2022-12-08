Dunbar students “Stuff the Ambulance” with toys for kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A collaboration in Lexington in the spirit of giving.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students helped “Stuff the Ambulance” once again this year for kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Hundreds of toys collected over the past several weeks will be given to children staying and receiving treatment at the hospital.

This year’s toy drive is in honor of a Dunbar student who was a patient at KCH who passed away. In addition to toy drives, organizers say students raised more than $1,000 to purchase the items.

“These toys are used throughout the hospital. We have some areas that actually will do sedated or somewhat painful procedures for kids and after the procedure, a kid can come choose a toy from the toy box. To know there’s a reward at the end of their difficulty is awesome. Any kid with a new toy is going to be excited and have a smile on their face and it really does make an impact,” said Pediatric Transport Manager Dan Andrews.

Students also got to talk to the hospital’s neonatal and pediatric teams to learn about their careers and how they got started.