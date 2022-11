Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday.

Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school.

In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for more than 27 years.

Counselors were on campus for students and staff.