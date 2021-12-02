Dumpster fire causes commotion at Amazon site

Dumpster was next to building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dumpster fire causes a commotion at a large Lexington employer.

The call came in at about 3:15 p.m. as a dumpster fire at the Amazon facility at 172 Trade St.. The dumpster originally was against the building prompting concern of the fire spreading to the building.

But according to the Lexington Fire Department, the fire was contained and extinguished and the dumpster moved away from the building to eliminate any threat. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.