Dump truck collides with SUV, three children among the injured

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three children in an SUV were injured along with a dump truck driver who Kentucky State Police say collided with the vehicle in Smithfield on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say 30-year old Ronnell Board, of Louisville, was driving a dump truck with a load of asphalt south on Highway 153 shortly after 4:30 p.m., when the dump truck went off the right side of the road, came back on and crossed into oncoming traffic. KSP says that’s when the dump truck collided with a Cadillac SUV driven by 26-year old Robert Calvert, of Bedford.

State Police say after the collision the dump truck overturned on the driver’s side of the vehicle, partially on the road where it lost its load of asphalt.

KSP says Board was the only person in the dump truck. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to State Police.

Three children in the SUV were also taken by ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of any of the injuries.

KSP was assisted at the accident scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), Henry County EMS, Lake Jericho Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, and the Campbellsburg Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation by KSP Post 5.