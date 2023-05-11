‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to make appearance at Mt. Sterling drive-in







MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider will make a special appearance at a Mt. Sterling drive-in on Saturday.

Schneider will be selling and signing DVDs of the films Stand On It, Poker Run and To Die For at the Judy Drive-In. Each copy is $20.

Then, the movies Stand On It and Poker Run will show a double feature at dusk.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. at 4078 Maysville Road.

Tickets are $50 per carload and are only available online at judydrivein.com.