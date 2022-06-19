Dubois Community Center honors Juneteenth, Father’s Day

The event also recognized local scholarship winners and celebrated African American art

MONTGOMERY CO, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, the Dubois Community Center held its own event for Juneteenth and Fathers Day.

The annual soul food family fest welcomed families for food and fellowship.

Organizers say this was the fourth year they’ve put on the event, which helps educate the community on the importance of Juneteenth.

Fathers were also honored and given gifts for Father’s Day.

“There were so many fathers, men, black men and slaves, and they were not able to honor their families and be the man of the house because of slavery,” said Vallerie Scott of the Dubois Community Center. “Today, we are so glad to honor them as a part of Juneteenth as a head of their families.”

“I had a great father, and I try to be a great father also,” said Pastor Arthur Douthitt, who is also a grandfather. “And it’s a good day to come out and celebrate and to recognize all the fathers, because sometimes fathers get left out. Mother’s Day is huge, Father’s Day is not so big. So I was telling the church today that you all lift the fathers up because we are worthy.

