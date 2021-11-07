DSE students get special experiences, messages from veterans

Golf outing opens doors for kids, provides special moments for vets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The group is called D-S-E; it stands for Do Something Extraordinary. And Sunday, the young members of the DSE Golf group met people who have done some extraordinary things.

They got to have lunch and play golf with area veterans, including some who were injured and left handicapped. The kids who attend Fayette County schools presented the veterans with gifts and posters they made thanking them for their service.

In exchange, they got some special experiences and life lessons.

“Obviously that’s my story, perseverance and perspective, the ability to take what one say is a travesty or tragedy and use it to glorify God and the ability to seize that to grow and overcome. Others see that and are inspired and impacted by your ability to be a motivator and overcomer,” said Shea Taylor, a Rockcastle County native who lost his leg in the military.

He’s now one of the world’s top adaptive athletes in golf.

Sunday’s event also included words of wisdom from Mayor Linda Gorton, who is married to a veteran.

The DSE group introduces kids in the city’s Title I schools to golf and other experiences to which they might not otherwise be exposed.

The event, called DSE Golf Force of the Course Armed Forces edition, also raised awareness for the Adaptive Athlete programs.