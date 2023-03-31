Drugs, guns, cash found in bust at Marion Co. home near middle school

ST. MARY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A large amount of cash, drugs and guns were found in a Marion County home near a middle school after an investigation by two police agencies.

Deputies from the Boyle and Marion County sheriff’s offices began a narcotics investigation on Wednesday. The investigation began in Boyle County but led them to a home in St. Mary, in Marion County, beside the Marion County Middle School.

While executing a search warrant, police say they found 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, over $17,000 in cash, crack/cocaine, heroin, pills, marijuana, scales, 12 guns and other drug paraphernalia.

Police say a juvenile was at the scene as well.

Jeri Bright, of Lebanon, was arrested and is charged with the following: