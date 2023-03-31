Drugs, guns, cash found in bust at Marion Co. home near middle school
ST. MARY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A large amount of cash, drugs and guns were found in a Marion County home near a middle school after an investigation by two police agencies.
Deputies from the Boyle and Marion County sheriff’s offices began a narcotics investigation on Wednesday. The investigation began in Boyle County but led them to a home in St. Mary, in Marion County, beside the Marion County Middle School.
While executing a search warrant, police say they found 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, over $17,000 in cash, crack/cocaine, heroin, pills, marijuana, scales, 12 guns and other drug paraphernalia.
Police say a juvenile was at the scene as well.
Jeri Bright, of Lebanon, was arrested and is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (10 d.U. Drug unspecified)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (10 d.U. Date rape drug)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- Trafficking in marijuana (less than 8oz) 2nd offense
- Unlawful transaction of a minor
- Endangering the welfare of a minor