Drug investigation leads to two arrests, evidence seizure in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office led to two arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash, according to investigators.

On Tuesday, Deputy James Barnett executed a search warrant at a home on Boone Street in Monticello around 10:46 p.m.

Investigators say a search of the home turned up approximately 12-grams of methamphetamine, five orange tablets suspected to be alprazolam, one orange tablet suspected to be suboxone, a bag of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,591 in cash.

Brenda Rylah, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Watson Howard, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), according to investigators.

Both were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

No photo was available for Watson Howard.

Deputy Barnett was assisted at the scene by Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Brad Tucker.