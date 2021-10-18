Drug disposal events set in Lexington, Richmond, other places

Communities do 'take backs' twice a year to curb opioid issues

RICHMOND, LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington, Richmond and a number of other communities across the region are working with community partners to host opioid and other drug disposal events on Saturday, Oct. 23. In many cases, communities are offering other services and activities as well, from NARCAN instruction to other health- and drug-related programs.

For instance, in recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Richmond Police Department, in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has partnered with the Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment (MORE) program to host a prescription drug take back event on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held at the Richmond Police Station located at 1721 Lexington Road. This service is safe, free, confidential, anonymous, environmentally friendly, and most importantly could save a life.

The Richmond Police Department and MORE will collect tablets, capsules, patches, other solid forms of prescription drugs and vape pens or other e-cigarettes after the batteries are removed from the devices. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. To keep everyone safe, collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the Richmond Police Department and MORE are working to reduce addiction and prevent overdose deaths.

Medicines that deteriorate in home medicine cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse, abuse and theft.

“The annual drug take-back event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for residents to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse if medications are not used as prescribed, by the person to whom they were prescribed, and within the specified timeframe of the prescription,” said Chief Rodney Richardson of the Richmond Police Department.

Community members unable to attend the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day are reminded that Richmond has a drug take-back box located at the 1721 Lexington Road. Unused prescriptions can be dropped off 24/7. Individuals are encouraged to remove any person information from prescription drug bottles.

Individuals who are unable to take unused prescription drugs to the police department can dispose of medication at home by: taking medication out of its bottle, mixing the medication with an undesirable substance like coffee grounds or kitty litter, putting the mixture in an empty can or zip-lock bag, and throwing it away in the trash. Medications should never be flushed down a toilet or washed down a sink.

Free Deterra drug deactivation bags are also available through MORE at these local pharmacies:

Bluegrass Family Pharmacy at 2187 Lexington Road, Suite

CVS Pharmacy at 409 E. Main Street

Madison Drug Store at 110 Big Hill Road

McCay’s Pharmacy at 260 Boggs Lane

Medicine Shoppe at 238 E. Main Street

Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 501 Caperton Drive

White House Clinic at 401 High Land Park Drive

In addition to preventing overdose deaths, the Take Back Day initiative addresses the vital public safety and public health issue of prescription drug addiction.

“Rates of prescription drug misuse are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Karen Atkins, MORE Communications Officer. “We must do all that we can to stem overdose fatalities and reduce access to these substances.”

LIKEWISE, IN LEXINGTON, Kentucky American Water reminds customers that the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day is this Saturday, Oct.

23.

In Fayette County, the Take Back Day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky American Water, located at 2300 Richmond Road.

Representatives from the local Drug Enforcement Administration office, the Lexington Police Department, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s office

will be on hand to take unwanted items. Participants should remain in their cars and hand items to the officers.

Items accepted at Take Back Day include prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions, and pet medication. Liquids, aerosol cans and needles are not accepted on Take Back Day.

Take Back Day events help keep medications from getting into the wrong hands and also provide an opportunity for medications to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way instead of being flushed down the toilet or poured down a drain, which leads to entering area waterways. For a list of Take Back Day locations in other areas visit takebackday.dea.gov.