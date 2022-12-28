Driving limits temporarily lifted for delivery of live poultry, feed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order Tuesday to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for commercial drivers who are transporting livestock feed and live poultry to aid supply chain delays disrupted by last week’s winter storm.

According to a press release, the order is in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023. The order also temporarily allows commercial drivers to avoid weigh stops if responding to affected areas.

“This temporary waiver of service hours helps support the agricultural industry by accelerating the delivery of critical supplies and live poultry,” Gray said.

Commercial drivers must have a copy of this order in their vehicle if applicable.

Click here to view the full order.