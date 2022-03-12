Driving in winter weather: how to stay safe

Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Director Michael Hennigan shares tips on how to stay safe on the road

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even though the snow may be over for the weekend, it’s important to remember to be safe while driving.

According to Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Director Michael Hennigan, just because snow flakes are no longer falling doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be aware of how winter weather affects road conditions.

“Just slow down and make sure that you’re well in control of your vehicle,” said Hennigan.

As the sun goes down, Hennigan says roads that warmed up during the day will get slick again, causing the possibility of black ice.

He also says to be aware of bridges and overpasses and to slow down around them. Hennigan emphasizes remembering to turn cruise control off so you’re able to slow down at any time.

"Do not use cruise control. You need to be able to change your speed at a moment's notice…increase your following distance, slow down, assume that the person in front of you is going to do something stupid and be ready for that. If you see stopped emergency vehicles, please slow down and move over," said Hennigan.

As temperatures get cold again, Hennigan says to dress warmly, and be prepared in case of an emergency, keeping snacks like peanut butter, crackers, water bottles, and other non-perishable food items in the car with you.

According to Kentucky State Police, if you’re driving, it’s best to let a family member or friend know where you’re going, as well as remembering to keep your phone charged, and ensuring your gas tank is full.